Germany steps up search for 3 former leftist militants

Photo released by Lower Saxony state's criminal police office on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 shows suspected former member of the disbanded leftist Red Army Faction militant group, Ernst-Volker Staub, in a bus in Osnabrueck, western Germany, who may be hiding outside the country. Investigators said they may still be in Germany, but could be hiding in another European country _ particularly the Netherlands, Italy, France or Spain. Lower Saxony Police via AP)