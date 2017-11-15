World

Top Indonesia official escapes arrest by anti-graft police

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:29 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's anti-graft police say they'll declare the speaker of parliament a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds.

Local TV reported that Corruption Eradication Commission officials and paramilitary police went to Setya Novanto's home late Wednesday night in a failed bid to arrest him and were met instead by his wife and lawyer.

Commission spokesman Febri Diansyah said Thursday its law enforcement team is still searching for Novanto, who was once hailed by President Donald Trump as one of Indonesia's most powerful men.

Diansyah said in a text message to The Associated Press: "We urge him to surrender. We'll consider declaring him a fugitive if he is uncooperative."

Novanto has denied any wrongdoing.

