World

Police arrest man who held hostages in Madrid bank hold-up

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 05:56 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MADRID

Spanish police said Thursday they arrested a man who took several people hostage while trying to rob a bank in Madrid.

A National Police spokesman said the man gave himself up after police talked with him for an hour at a branch of Bankia in the modest Madrid suburb of Usera.

The officer said no one was injured.

He said the man had taken at least four people hostage and was armed with a handgun.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police had no immediate on details on the man's identity.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video