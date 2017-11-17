'Madness': Nursery schools ban glitter right before holidays

As families start to gear up for the holiday season, a chain of U.K. nurseries is telling parents they shouldn’t be surprised when their kids’ crafts and holiday cards come home a little less sparkly this year.
Tops Day Nurseries told parents in a release Friday that the chain would be banning glitter from all 19 locations because of the damage the tiny plastic particles could do to the environment.
“I’ve taken the decision to stop all my nurseries ordering any more glitter, because glitter is a microplastic, just like microbeads, which are to be banned in the UK,” wrote the chain’s managing director Cheryl Hadland in a news release.
Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that can be easily washed into waterways, where they eventually wind up in the ocean. Microbeads, which are sometimes added to cosmetics and toothpastes, are an examples of a microplastic, according to NOAA. Hadland wrote that microbeads are on track to be banned in the U.K. They are already banned in the United States.
“Glitter microplastics are an increasing problem, they are virtually impossible to remove from the environment once there,” Hadland wrote. “It can’t be recycled because it isn’t practical to do so, it’s too small to separate out. If you are lucky it might get incinerated, but otherwise it enters the environment.”
The chain’s ban comes on the heels of a study from Newcastle University that found human-created plastics in the bodies of sea creatures at the deepest depths of the ocean, as well as the spread of gruesome viral images of a fish caught in the plastic ring of a drink bottle.
The decision was praised by environmental groups like the Marine Conservation Society. Sue Kinsey, a senior policy officer with the group, told the Bournemouth Echo that “while glitter is only a small part of the microplastic load getting into watercourses and the sea, steps like these will all add up to something greater.” Alice Horton, a research scientist at the UK’s Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, called it “a good environmental statement to make,” reported The Guardian.
Hadland wrote that she acknowledged the move could prove unpopular. One commenter on Facebook lamented that “Christmas is not Christmas without glitter,” and a parent told The Sun she considered the decision “madness.” Other commenters on Facebook and under news articles suggested the chain switch to newer biodegradable glitters, but were largely supportive.
Hadland maintains that she will stick with the ban. “I’ve been running the nurseries for 27 years and I had no idea we were doing all that damage. Glitter is lovely, shiny, twinkly stuff but when we’re wrecking the environment we really can’t be doing it,” she said, according to Sky News.
