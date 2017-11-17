There’s distracted driving, and then there’s this guy

Oh, Canada.
Where you can engineer an elaborate and distracting contraption that ties your tablet and smartphone to the steering wheel — and then get pulled over for it, but drive away without paying a fine for distracted driving.
Police in Vancouver caught a motorist on Wednesday driving through the city with his iPhone and iPad attached to the his wheel with what looks like zip ties.
“Can’t make it up,” Vancouver police wrote on Twitter.
But he got away with just a warning during the traffic stop, and a ticket for a more minor offense: $81 for not having his license on him at the time, police said.
“Based on the information collected during their conversation, our officer decided that educating the driver about the devices would be the most effective approach,” Vancouver police officer Jason Doucette said in a statement to the CBC.
A ticket for distracted driving would have cost the inventive screen-time addict $368, the CBC reports.
Can't make it up. Guy had iPad and cell phone attached by strings on steering wheel while driving! Yes, that's his ticket he's holding. pic.twitter.com/h5WoA2ac87— @VPDTraffic (@VPDTrafficUnit) November 15, 2017
Distracted driving seems to be something of an epidemic in the western Canadian city.
Just a day earlier, police pulled over someone else who was driving next to a squad car while catching Pokemon — digitally, at least. That unlucky driver got slapped with the costly distracted driving fine.
“While playing #PokemonGO may be fun, it’s not worth risking your life or the lives of others so that you can play while driving!” police wrote on Instagram. “Not to mention the $368 ticket this driver received after he pulled up beside two police officers while playing & driving.”
Drivers are five times more likely to crash their vehicles if they drive while also trying to use a handheld device like a phone or a tablet, according to the Vancouver Sun.
The Pokemon-loving driver was committed to the game, too: Police said the driver kept playing, even while speaking with the officers.
The driver was actively playing, and continued to hold the iPad on their lap with the game playing in the background when speaking with officers.— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 14, 2017
But distracted driving isn’t a laughing matter, and it’s not just a Canadian problem.
In the U.S. in 2015 alone, 3,477 were killed by distracted driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Even those who drive distracted and live to tell the tale don’t always escape unscathed — and neither do others who encounter them on the road. 391,000 Americans were injured in car crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015, the NHTSA reports.
