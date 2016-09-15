$2.1 billion approved for road spending

The S.C. Department of Transportation plans to spend $2.1 billion during the 2017-18 budget year to repair and maintain the state’s crumbling road system.
The amount South Carolina spends on roads and repairs — where roughly $40 billion is needed through 2040 — has drawn scrutiny as legislators have refused to increase the state’s gas tax, last increased almost 30 years ago.
The Transportation Department has said it needs an added $943 million a year to repair the state’s roads and make them safer.
About 45 percent of the Transportation Department’s revenues are federal dollars. The other 55 percent of the road-repair agency’s revenues comes from the state, including $475.1 million from the S.C. gas tax.
Also, included in the budget is $200 million that lawmakers approved for each of the next 10 years to be bonded to pay for road-repairs. That special borrowing is expected to yield $4 billion for road projects, including fixing Malfunction Junction — the poorly designed, congested interchanges around the intersection of Interstates 20 and 26 — and replacing nearly 400 bridges statewide that are in poor condition.
“While this increased funding will not address all of the deferred maintenance on our road and bridges, it will make an significant impact, particularly on our interstate system and our structurally deficient bridges,” said roads chief Christy Hall.
The $2.1 billion spending plan has to be approved by the S.C. Legislature. It is about $300 million more than the $1.8 billion that legislators approved this fiscal year, which started July 1.
The road-repair agency has no discretion over how some of the added money in its budget is spent, said Transportation Department chairman Mike Wooten.
For example, $22 million will come from state Department of Commerce to repay the Transportation Department for the cost of building an Interstate 26 interchange in Berkeley County for a new Volvo auto plant.
Another $102 million from the State Ports Authority will reimburse the Transportation Department for the cost of building a new port access road.
Spending $2.1 billion on roads
The Department of Transportation Commission approved Thursday spending $2.1 billion on roads next year. A look at where the money in the spending plan, which must be approved by state lawmakers, would go:
$1 billion: Maintenance and preservation of roads
$779 million: Capacity and operational improvements, including widening roads
$132 million: Engineering and project management
$80 million: Debt and project loans
$66 million: Administration
$37 million: Planning and mass transit
$15 million: Federally mandated projects, including sidewalks and bike paths
$9 million: Tolls and other expenses
