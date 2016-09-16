Latta council votes to uphold firing of Moore as police chief

The Latta Town Council voted unanimously Thursday night to uphold the firing of Crystal Moore as chief of police.
The vote came at a special meeting called after Moore's lawyer challenged the validity of the firing, which was done by Town Administrator Jarett Taylor. A lawyer for the town said Taylor had the authority to fire the chief.
Moore was fired on Sept. 8 during an emergency town council meeting. Prior to her termination, Moore served a five-day suspension after several reprimands were issued against her by Taylor for not following town policies.
Moore’s legal counsel challenged the town council, saying the vote needed to be done in open session and the council’s proceeding on Sept. 8 did not follow proper procedure.
Prior to the vote on Thursday, Taylor explained how the council had previously voted to fire Moore on Sept. 8 and said Thursday’s vote was held “to bring formality to this matter.”
“On September 8, 2016, the employment of Crystal Moore as police chief was terminated by myself, the town administrator, with the approval of town council consistent with the authority provided in ordinance 2.08.060,” Taylor said in the meeting. “In order to bring formality to this matter, a motion is made to approve and confirm the termination of Crystal Moore as police chief.”
The vote came a full two hours after the start of the meeting, during which members were called into executive session to discuss town matters unrelated to Moore’s case. After the council’s unanimous decision to fire Moore, attorney Andrew Lindemann took questions as a representative for the council members. Lindemann said he will represent the town if Moore’s legal team files a lawsuit.
“We will respond accordingly if they (Moore’s legal counsel) pursue that,” Lindemann said. “At this point I am not aware of any type of litigation.”
Moore was in attendance at the start of the meeting but left after the executive session began. She said she was facing 11 hours of chemotherapy for her sarcoma on Friday and needed to go home and be with her family.
She said that regardless of what happens, she is still running for sheriff of Dillon County.
"Whatever the council decides to do in there, to go ahead and terminate me, that's up to them," Moore said. "I can't stop it. I've done a very dedicated and loyal job for over 23 years. If that's what they feel they need to do for the town then I will in turn do what I need to do for me and my lawyer will continue our legal action toward the town."
More than 30 Latta residents sat through the council meeting to learn of Moore’s fate as their police chief. One of them was Darrel Deberry, a 22-year-old Latta native who said he was devastated about Moore’s termination and plans to stand behind her as a candidate for sheriff in the coming election.
“I just don’t think she did anything wrong,” DeBerry said. “I’m very upset. I just think we need a new council here in Latta.
“Chief, keep your head up. She’s got my vote in November.”
Comments