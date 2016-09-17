SC Gov. Haley issues order to ensure gas supplies after Alabama spill

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has issued an executive order designed to ease the impact on gasoline supplies and prices following a pipeline spill earlier this month in Alabama.
The pipeline serves the Southeast and has been shut down for more than a week after a Sept. 9 spill released 250,000 gallons of fuel. News outlets report that gasoline prices in some areas of the Carolinas have increased in recent days.
Haley issued an order that will allow an increase in the number of fuel truck deliveries.
An order issued by Gov. Pat McCrory in North Carolina waives some of the size and weight restrictions on gasoline tank trucks. McCrory says that should help protect consumers from excessive gas prices and ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel.
From staff and wire reports
