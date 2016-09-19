SC residents can weigh in on state’s ailing pension system

S.C. residents later this month can weigh in with state lawmakers on possible ways for the state retirement system to meet its unfunded obligations of $16.75 billion.
A panel of S.C. House members and senators tasked with finding solutions has scheduled a Sept. 27 meeting to hear from the public.
The meeting is the only opportunity for residents to offer policy recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which starts next January. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. in room 110 of the State House complex’s Blatt building.
