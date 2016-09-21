Person, Second Lady Biden to fundraise in Charleston

A South Carolina congressional candidate is traveling outside his district for a fundraiser with the vice president’s wife at the home of a former TV judge.
Fran Person, the Democratic candidate in the Fifth District, will appear with Jill Biden at two fundraisers in the Charleston area on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
One will take place at the home of Charleston attorney Akim Anastopoulo, who presided over the syndicated TV courtroom show “Eye for an Eye” as Judge “Extreme Akim” from 2003 to 2009.
Person and Biden will join Anastopoulo for a dinner fundraiser at 5 p.m., following a luncheon at a home on Sullivan’s Island.
Person, who is running against Republican Rep. Mick Mulvaney in the Upstate congressional district, is a former aide to Vice President Joe Biden. Earlier this month, Biden campaigned with Person in Rock Hill and Fort Mill.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments