Clinton campaign holds SC debate watch parties

Supporters of Hillary Clinton will hold debate watch parties around the state, including four in the Columbia-Lexington area.
The Hillary for SC campaign announced five official watch parties ahead of tonight’s debate between Clinton and Donald Trump, which will broadcast live at 9 p.m. Monday.
The main debate watch party will be at the campaign’s Columbia headquarters at 942 Harden Street starting at 7:30 p.m.
There will also be a separate Lower Richland watch party in Hopkins, a Students for Hillary party at Columbia College, and an LGBT for Hillary party in Lexington. A fifth watch party will be held in Rock Hill.
No official watch parties have been announced by the Trump campaign in South Carolina.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
