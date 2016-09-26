SC Gov. Haley creates veterans policy committee

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley issued an executive order Monday creating the Veterans Policy Advisory Committee.
The committee will assess the needs of the state's more than 400,000 veterans, including the employment and mental health challenges some face as they transition to civilian life. Made up of veterans, state lawmakers and representatives of various state agencies, the panel will recommend policy changes to the S.C. Military Base Task Force and the governor.
“There is no better way to thank our brave men and women in uniform than by taking care of them when their time of service ends,” Haley said in a news release.
State Rep. James Smith, a Richland Democrat and combat veteran, thanked Haley for creating the panel.
"It's critically important that we maintain our focus on meeting the needs of veterans and their families,” he said.
S.C. Adjutant General Bob Livingston said of the state’s veterans: "While they have already earned our support and gratitude, we must provide them with avenues to contribute to our communities and state. Where there are obstacles, we need to remove those obstacles and where there are opportunities, we need to build on those opportunities.”
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments