Who won the debate? The results of the Buzz's Twitter poll

Monday’s first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was supposed to be a turning point in the presidential race. So now that it’s over, what was the impact?
We asked three related questions on Twitter Monday night: Who did readers think won the debate? Who did they plan to vote for? And did one affect the other?
More than 4,000 people voted in the first poll, and 57 percent of them awarded the first encounter to Trump. That finding is at odds with most expert opinions and some immediate polls that awarded the night to Clinton, although there were certainly voters who agreed with our poll’s conclusion.
In the second poll, with more than 1,600 votes cast, 66 percent said they plan to vote for Trump in November, with 26 percent opting for Clinton. Even with the smaller sample size, that seems to suggest that some people still plan to vote for Trump even if they don’t think he won the debate.
So do the candidates’ debate performances even matter? Of the 905 votes in the final poll, a whopping 93 percent said the debate did not shift their vote. Although if you’re one of the 7 percent who did change your mind after the debate, we’d love to hear from you at
The next debate between the two will be Oct. 9 (if it happens at all), with the final debate on Oct. 19.
