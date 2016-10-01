Trump’s ‘sex tape’ talk rattles some SC Republicans

S.C. Republicans are hanging their heads, again, because of The Donald.
What’s making them glum now?
Trump tweeted early Friday, encouraging the U.S. public to watch a sex tape, allegedly of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who criticized Trump for body shaming her for gaining weight after she won the New York billionaire’s beauty pageant.
The tweet was an attempt to discredit Machado, mentioned by Hillary Clinton in Monday night’s debate as proof Trump is a sexist.
“Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?” the Trump tweet said.
“I’m very disturbed about it,” said Oran Smith, president of the ultra-socially conservative Palmetto Family Council.
Smith said he was particularly concerned “since only recently was a columnist from the New York Times sounding the alarm to her fellow liberals that pornography was a problem in America.”
Smith was referring to a July column by the Times’ Judith Shulevitz. But, Smith added, liberal university professors and the state of Utah also recognize pornography as a “public health crisis.”
Smith’s point? Porn is something both Republicans and Democrats should be fighting – not inviting Americans to watch.
“And we have the Republican nominee for president telling people to go out and watch a sex tape. ... It’s shocking that we’re this close to an election, and this is where we are, that a whole week has been spent on this matter.”
Asked what he thought about Trump’s tweet, S.C. Republican Party Chairman Matt Moore said, “Both campaigns need to focus on the real issues that people care about. There should be zero discussion of beauty queens and sex tapes. Zero. Voters deserve better.”
Another socially conservative Republican, state Sen. Larry Grooms of Berkeley, said, “Trump should stick with his criticism of his opponent and leave everybody else out of it.”
Grooms added every time Trump goes after someone other than Clinton, “his poll numbers drop. I am no fan of Hillary Clinton, and I do not want to see her elected as president of the United States.”
To Smith and others like him, struggling with accepting Trump’s behavior, bigger questions lie ahead in November’s general election.
Smith said he will not vote for Clinton, but he is unsure whether he will vote for Trump.
Electing Trump would give Republicans back control of the U.S. Supreme Court, he said.
“But is that worth trading for some real problems that we have with the person and the personality? For me it’s a question.”
Republicans receive endorsements from LGBT group
Some Republican legislators received an endorsement last week that they may not have been expecting.
SC Equality, an LGBT advocacy group, endorsed 69 candidates in the November general election for the U.S. Senate, House and the S.C. Legislature – including seven GOP lawmakers, a first for the advocacy group.
The Republicans who received SC Equality’s endorsement are Katie Arrington in House District 94 and James Broderick in House District 121 – both of whom have Democratic opposition for open seats – and state Sens. Paul Campbell, Tom Davis, Greg Gregory, Greg Hembree and Luke Rankin.
“We believe that these candidates are champions we can count on in November – and every day after they all take office,” SC Equality said in a release. “All of these candidates believe as we do that ‘Equal Means Everyone.’ ”
One Republican left off the list was Jason Elliott, who will become the state’s first openly gay legislator after he won a GOP primary in Greenville County last June.
Elliott said he was not offended by being left off the list, adding he is neither seeking, nor rejecting, an endorsement.
“I want to treat all South Carolinians the same,” Elliott said, but added, “An issue that’s important to South Carolinians and a vast majority of Republicans, myself included, would be securing religious liberties also. It’s a balancing act.”
In other races, SC Equality’s endorsement was the second of the week for Democrat Tyler Gregg, running in House District 75 against Republican Kirkman Finlay. Gregg also received the first-ever endorsement from Planned Parenthood’s political action committee.
Candidate forum for Richland 2 school board
The Richland Two Teacher Forum and League of Women Voters are hosting a forum for school board candidates.
The forum will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation, in the Village at Sandhill at 763 Fashion Drive.
Candidates for the three available seats on the Richland 2 board are: Lindsay Agostini, Anthony “A.J.” Bracy, Henry Counts, Monica Elkins, Kay Harvey, Evangelina Hemphill, Bill McCracken, James Mobley, Keith R. Powell, James Jamie Shadd and Shelley Williams.
The forum is being hosted by the Teacher Forum, a professional group made up of past and present Teachers of the Year in Richland 2.
Cassie Cope contributed. Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments