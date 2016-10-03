Green Party’s Stein to speak in Columbia

COLUMBIA Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will swing by Columbia on Tuesday afternoon.
The physician-turned-environmental-activist and presidential longshot will speak at 3 p.m. at the Lourie Center at downtown’s Maxcy-Gregg Park.
Stein has invited several “fusion” congressional candidates nominated by both the S.C. Democratic Party and S.C. Green Party to the free event. Those include U.S. Senate candidate Thomas Dixon, House District 1 candidate Dimitri Cherny and House District 2 candidate Arik Bjorn.
Stein received just 0.28 percent of the S.C. vote in 2012.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments