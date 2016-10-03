Viewers’ guide: Low-key VP candidates take debate spotlight

We interrupt this year’s slugfest between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to bring you their understudies: two low-key, middle-aged guys.
Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate between Republican Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia pits a former radio host who’s described himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf” against a harmonica-playing former missionary whose aw-shucks style has spawned a thousand dad jokes.
Barring the unexpected, their 90-minute faceoff is unlikely to alter the trajectory of the presidential race.
But don’t hit the snooze button just yet. Debate history suggests there’s still the potential for some memorable moments.
Some things to watch for in Tuesday’s debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Va.
SAY WHO?
Pence and Kaine have campaigned full tilt for more than two months now, but plenty of people still don’t have a feel for them. In a recent Associated Press-GfK poll, more than half of registered voters said they didn’t know enough about Kaine to venture an opinion about him, and about 44 percent said the same for Pence. This is their big moment to show they’re qualified to be next in line to the president.
THE MISSION
Pence and Kaine have to decide whether to focus more on one another or on Trump and Clinton. Watch how they toggle between the two tasks. Look for Pence, who calls Clinton “the most dishonest person ever to seek the presidency,” to zero in on lines of attack that Trump hardly touched in the first debate, such as questions about whether Clinton played favorites as secretary of state with donors to the Clinton Foundation. Kaine will try to act as a character witness for Clinton and go after Trump, of whom the senator says his “only recognized passion in his life has been for himself.”
DEFENDING THE DONALD
Pence will have the added task of explaining away the steady stream of insults, barbs and inflammatory comments delivered by his running mate. Expect him to employ a strategy of praising Trump for his unscripted style as a “bold truth teller” without arguing the merits of the GOP nominee’s specific comments.
THREADING THE NEEDLE
Both candidates may need to navigate areas where they have policy differences with their running mates. Pence, for example, says it’s clear human activity is affecting the climate while Trump has called global warming a hoax. Kaine holds U.S. military operations against Islamic Statehave not been properly approved by Congress, a point of disagreement with Clinton.
AMEN CORNER
Expect both Pence, an evangelical, and Kaine, a former Catholic missionary, to showcase their religious backgrounds in an effort to appeal to different constituencies. Pence likes to say of himself: “I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican – in that order.” Kaine often brings up his time as a missionary in Honduras, working in a few lines of Spanish along the way to reach out to Hispanics.
TOO CLEVER?
Past vice presidential debates have provided some memorable lines. Democrat Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 putdown of Republican Dan Quayle with his “You’re no Jack Kennedy” line still singes. Four years ago, Vice President Joe Biden’s denunciations of Republican Paul Ryan’s budget math as “a bunch of malarkey” showed considerably more spark than did President Barack Obama’s leaden performance against rival Mitt Romney in the leadoff debate.
THE MODERATOR
CBS News’ Elaine Quijano will be under the microscope as moderator, especially since Trump has complained NBC’s Lester Holt, the moderator of last week’s debate, was too tough on him.
How to watch
The debate will be held from 9 to 10:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on all the major TV networks.
Tell us who you thought won: Planning to watch the VP debate? Tell us what you think @BuzzAtTheState on Twitter and vote in our poll with Wednesday's story on the debate atthestate.com.
