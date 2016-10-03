In the final weeks, Clinton dispatches the heavy hitters

Welcome to October.
Hillary Clinton is asking her top surrogates to do more than ever before. That will only increase in the next five weeks.
Just take a look at this week’s campaign schedule:
Vice President Joe Biden was in Orlando and Sarasota on Monday. First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Raleigh and Charlotte on Tuesday. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in Nevada Tuesday. President Barack Obama will be in South Florida on Wednesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Minnesota on Tuesday, Wisconsin and Iowa on Wednesday, New Hampshire on Friday. Obama may be holding a fundraiser for Clinton in later this week.
“The president will be spending one or two days per week on the road in support of her campaign. And as the election gets closer, he may look for more opportunities” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said. “I think that he'll be looking to maximize the time that he is able to make available to support Secretary Clinton, and looking to make the most of those opportunities that he has.”
And, of course, there’s her husband. Former President Bill Clinton has been on the trail for the last year. This week, he’s is in Michigan Monday and Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
