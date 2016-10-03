You can give input on SC taxes

S.C. residents can weigh in on state taxes at a S.C. House meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m.
The House panel is reviewing whether changes should be made to the state’s tax laws, including sales and income tax policy.
Individuals and organizations wishing to speak may sign up by calling (803) 734-3230 or emailing the committee at TaxPolicyReview@SCHouse.gov.
The meeting will be held in the Room 110 of the Blatt Building.
Speakers will be limited to five minutes, but that time limit might be extended for questions and answers.
Comments