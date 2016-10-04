SC Dems will hold watch party for VP debate

South Carolina Democrats will hold a watch party Tuesday for the vice presidential debate.
Supporters of Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, will gather to watch the Democrat take on Indiana Gov. Mike Pence in the only scheduled debate between the vice presidential candidates.
The watch party will be held at the Clinton campaign’s South Carolina headquarters at 942 Harden Street in Columbia at 8 p.m.
The public can RSVP to the event here.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments