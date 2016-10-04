SC voter registration deadline will be unaffected by hurricane

If you’re being forced to evacuate from your home because of Hurricane Matthew, be sure you will be able to vote by the time you get back.
The deadline to register to vote for November’s election is Saturday, and that won’t be changed because of the emergency evacuation called for by Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday. Anyone living within 100 miles of the coast is being called on to move further inland as Hurricane Matthew approaches.
“Citizens along South Carolina’s coast need to make sure they are registered now in advance of the approaching storm and impending deadline,” the South Carolina Election Commission said in a news release ahead of the evacuation.
Voter registration offices in many counties are expected to close ahead of Saturday’s deadline due to the storm, but voters have other ways to ensure their registration is in order.
▪ Register online at SCVotes.org before midnight on Saturday (this requires a SC driver’s license or DMV ID card)
▪ Register using the My SCVotes mobile app, available in the Apple and Google Play stores (this requires a SC driver’s license or DMV ID card).
▪ Download a voter registration form from SCVotes.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration and elections office either by mail (postmarked by Oct. 8), by fax (received by Oct. 8), or by email attachment (received by Oct. 8).
▪ In person at your county voter registration and elections office (if it’s still open).
You must register by Saturday if you are not currently registered in your county of residence, have moved from another state, or have moved to a different county within South Carolina.
