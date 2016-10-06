In Beaufort, early morning sounds of silence — and preparation

Duct tape, masking tape, plywood.
The crinkle of plastic covering parking meters, the rustle of palm fronds.
A couple of police officers, coffee in hand, walking down a deserted Bay Street.
Those were the sights and sounds of downtown Beaufort ahead of Hurricane Matthew just 5 a.m. Thursday.
The hurricane was located about 650 miles south-southeast of Charleston, according to a statement issued by that city's National Weather Service station at 2:21 a.m. Thursday.
The National Hurricane Center's website says the storm is tracking northwest at 12 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.
The weather service in Charleston expects the storm to track near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Friday night into Saturday.
But signs of the storm’s approach are already here.
A cluster of three Beaufort County Sheriff’s cars began to set up a station in the median of Robert Smalls Parkway close to Lowe's around 4:45 a.m.
Minutes before a white sport utility vehicle - all sorts of luggage visible in its back seat - waited at the stoplight to take a left onto U.S. 21. Northbound, toward Rock Hill, a woman in the passenger seat shouted at this reporter. She and her traveling companion were getting a head start so they wouldn’t “have to sit in eight hours of traffic.”
The Beaufort Police officers, who declined to give their name, said they felt like most folks have already evacuated.
They were on a routine patrol, they said, but were being “more vigilant” considering the circumstances.
About a third of the businesses along Bay Street had some type of treatment applied to their windows.
On Boundary Street, the Atlantic Inn's parking lot was about two-thirds full, and a couple folks ate an early breakfast - or a late, late supper - at the Waffle House.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
