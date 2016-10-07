Furman students wait for judge to decide whether they can vote

Voting matters to Katherine West. She registered to vote on the day she turned 18 when she lived with her parents in northern Kentucky. She still has her first “I voted” sticker.
So when she came to Greenville to attend Furman University, she wanted to vote in Greenville, the place she considers home now, even though she lives in a residence on the university campus.
“I love it here and I want to be more involved in local politics because of how important it is,” West said. “And I want to be able to vote here.”
When West mailed her voter registration in to the office of Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections, she received a questionnaire in return. It had 11 questions that the county office said would help the local voter registration board decide whether she was truly qualified to vote in Greenville County. West refused to answer the questionnaire because she considers it invasive and unlawful. It had questions about where she banked, how involved she was in the community, where her vehicle was registered and where her parents live.
“It didn’t seem like something that I should have to fill out,” West said. “Something that my off-campus peers don’t have to fill out. I didn’t want to be treated differently and I was.”
Greenville County’s voter registration board sends the questionnaires only to college students who live on campus at colleges in the county. This includes students at Bob Jones University, North Greenville University and Greenville Technical College in addition to Furman. It also may affect some students at The Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville.
West is one of three Furman students who have asked a judge to make Greenville County stop sending the questionnaires.
Greenville is the only county in South Carolina that uses the questionnaires as an extra step to verify whether on-campus students truly consider themselves residents of Greenville.
The questionnaires can serve to discourage students from trying to register and, if not completed to the Board’s satisfaction, can deny a student’s registration, according to the student’s lawsuit
On Thursday, the case went to court for an initial hearing so Judge Robin Stilwell could decide whether or not to put a temporary injunction in place to put a stop – immediately but possibly temporarily – to the questionnaires, which would allow the students to register to vote by the deadline to vote in the 2016 General Election. The full case would be heard at a later date.
West said this is her only shot to be able to vote in her first Presidential Election. If she’s not allowed to consider Greenville her home, she’s already missed the deadline to vote absentee in Kentucky, where her parents live.
“I would be deprived of that right completely,” West said.
In a hearing in the 13th Judicial Court held at Greenville County Courthouse, the plaintiffs’ attorney Steven Buckingham said the county’s practice unlawfully discriminates against a specific class of people, a violation of the rights of equal protection and rights to suffrage in the South Carolina Constitution.
Nick Nicholson, attorney representing Greenville County and Conway Belangia, director of Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections, said the board is complying with a 1973 federal court order issued in Greenville that directed them to use the questionnaire. That order has never been challenged until now and two South Carolina Attorney General’s opinions reaffirmed county offices use of the questionnaires, Nicholson said.
“They feel like they’re compelled to take the actions that they’ve been taking,” Nicholson said. “We’d love for these students to vote but the board feels it has done its duty.”
Mark Tollison, Greenville County attorney, said the county would abide by the judge’s decision, whichever way it goes.
Nicholson filed a motion to toss the case based on technicalities. He said West didn’t provide a complete application because she didn’t check two boxes affirming that she is at least 18-years-old and a resident and that another defendant, Benjamin Longnecker, hadn’t filled out a voter registration application.
Buckingham said the Board had never told West her application wasn’t completed and that she had answered both of those questions elsewhere on the form. He called the argument the “most trivial of trivialities.”
And Longnecker didn’t file an application because the county’s office told him he needed to file in Knoxville, Tennessee where his parents live. They never offered him an application, he said.
“That is an echo of a time that should be long past and it is a shame that we’d be here in 2016 and folks are being told flat-out that they can’t vote where they live,” Longnecker said.
Nicholson agreed that Longnecker should never have been told he couldn’t register.
“That’s a problem,” he said. “That shouldn’t have happened.”
In a strange twist, Kristina Jones Catoe, attorney for the State Election Commission, which is one of the defendants in the case, stood to argue on behalf of the plaintiffs.
Catoe said the state election law “only requires the applicant to have a present intention to remain in the community.”
She said the state had told the county many times that its policy was unlawful. It wrote a letter to the county board after the Furman students filed their lawsuit and told them to stop sending the questionnaires. Greenville responded with its own letter saying the state was incorrect and asked it to withdraw its letter.
Catoe said state law tells voter registration boards to register the applicants, then if they have questions about a resident’s address, to ask them afterward. Greenville’s office is not doing that, she said.
“We want all eligible citizens to be registered to vote,” Catoe said.
Stilwell said he would take time to review the case before issuing a decision on the temporary injunction, but told the plaintiffs “I’ll be as quick as I can.”
Sulaiman Ahmad, another of the Furman plaintiffs, said he’s been trying to register students to vote and will plan to hold a final registration drive if the case goes their way.
“We’re probably going to set up some voter registration tables,” he said, “and push as hard as we can.”
Comments