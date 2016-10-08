Politics & Government

October 8, 2016 10:34 AM

Haley tells Matthew evacuees not to go home this weekend

By Bristow Marchant and Cassie Cope

Even after Hurricane Matthew passes by South Carolina, anyone who evacuated earlier this week should not plan to go home right away.

“Do not plan on going back home today or tomorrow,” Gov. Nikki Haley said at a Saturday morning.

Haley warned that many hurricane-related deaths occur after a storm passes, because people attempt to enter unsafe areas in a rush to get back home. It will take time for law enforcement, road workers and utility crews to get to hurricane-ravaged areas.

She warned residents to avoid downed power lines and avoid closed roads.

“Now is when the frustration sets in,” she said. The governor urged evacuees to be patient.

“I know you want to see your home, I know you want to get back,” Haley said.

Access to Kiawah and Seabrook islands is cut off and cell phone service has been lost on Pawley’s Island, Haley said.

In addition, a tornado was reported in North Myrtle Beach early Saturday.

Once it is safe to return, Haley said she does not foresee a need to reverse traffic lanes on Interstate 26 to allow evacuees to return home, as happened when evacuations were first announced earlier this week.

The governor also warned against opening emails that supposedly provide information about power outages. She said this was an attempt by hackers to get into a victim’s computer.

“If you do not know the person sending you the email, delete it, don’t click,” Haley said.

Hurricane force winds left thousands without power throughout the state early Saturday morning – a total of 437,303 across the state.

The most outages Saturday morning were in Beaufort, Charleston and Richland counties.

However, Haley said no deaths directly related to the storm were immediately reported.

Haley said a seemingly unrelated inmate death occurred at Ridgeland Correctional Institution overnight.

A high amount of rainfall and storm surge were seen along the coast. Parts of Interstate 95 in the lower part of the state were impassable early Saturday.

Residents as far up the coast as Georgetown have seen howling winds and soaking rains.

See the latest social media reaction to the hurricane here.

You might also be interested in these videos:

Gills Creek at Kilbourne road high and fast

Gills Creek swelling into floodplain as heavy rains fall in Columbia due to Hurricane Matthew.

Mayor Keyserling's first impressions of Matthew's aftermath

Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling speaks on Oct. 8, 2016, after having spent the night observing at the county Emergency Operations Center and after a brief inspection of damage on Ribaut Road, talks about the storm damage left by Hurricane Matthew and what he sees as the challenges going ahead as the recovery begins.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

McCrory stresses continued serious threat of Hurricane Matthew

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory urges North Carolinians to not let their guard down despite Hurricane Matthew being downgraded Saturday morning.

NC Emergency Management

Hurricane Matthew Arrives in Charleston

Sights of Hurricane Matthew's strength, as it makes its way through Charleston. By Cynthia Roldán

Possible tornado damages roof, snaps trees in North Myrtle Beach

A possible tornado damaged a roof and snapped trees near 18th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.

Don't be that person who tries to beat bridge inspectors to Hilton Head Island

Watch the full morning briefing at Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue emergency operations command center the morning of Oct. 8, 2016. It might be 2 p.m. before emergency personnel can get to Hilton Head Island because of high sustained winds. They'll also have to let SC Department of Transportation or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel assess the bridges before proceeding. And yes, Hilton Head Island Town Manager Steve Riley expects "some idiots" will try to beat them to the bridges. It's not advisable.

 

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope

