Last Hurricane Matthew evacuation orders lifted in SC

Residents of two South Carolina counties displaced by this weekend’s hurricane can now return home. But getting home could still be difficult.
Gov. Nikki Haley lifted evacuation orders for Georgetown and Horry counties on Monday as of 8 a.m., removing the last such orders in the state issued in response to Hurricane Matthew.
Similar orders for other Lowcountry counties were lifted on Sunday.
Government officials warn residents will still face challenges heading back to the coast. Fallen trees, downed power lines and standing water could still block roadways, and some homes and businesses may be without power for days. Some areas may still be closed due to safety precautions.
Here are some hazards the S.C. Emergency Management Division advises residents to avoid.
▪ Avoid flood waters or standing water. Do not use area streams, rivers or the ocean for drinking, bathing or swimming due to the possibility of bacteria, waste water, or other contaminants.
▪ Avoid wading through standing water due to the possibility of sharp objects, power lines, or other hazardous debris that may be under the surface.
▪ Do not use generators indoors. Running generators in homes, garages, or other closed areas can lead to increased levels of carbon monoxide, which can be fatal and may cause death.
▪ Be sure tap water is safe to consume. Watch for boil water advisories on your local news or call your water utility. Use only bottled or stored water until it is determined that the water is safe to drink. If water is not safe to drink, boil water vigorously for at least one minute and then cool before use.
