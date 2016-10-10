Even after Hurricane Matthew, danger remains in SC

The storm has passed, but the danger hasn’t.
SC Gov. Nikki Haley said Monday that state officials are looking at rising waters and potential dam failures across the state that may still cause problems for state residents, even after Hurricane Matthew passed by the South Carolina coast on Saturday.
Regulators have concerns about 250 dams across the state due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, said Catherine Heigel, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. As of 10 a.m. Monday, 161 dams have been inspected.
Seven dams in the Pee Dee region have failed, four of them regulated and three unregulated. Heigel said the regulated dams that failed are located in Clarendon, Dillon and Horry counties, some of the worst hit by the weekend’s storm. Two other dams in the Pee Dee area are also being watched for potential failures.
State officials also said they are watching the Little Pee Dee, Lumber and Waccamaw rivers for potential flooding. The Black River is also an area of concern.
In the town of Nichols in Marion County near the North Carolina border, which Haley flew over on Monday, was especially badly hit.
"We're seeing a lot of damage," Haley said. "Most first floors are destroyed."
Flooding is a primary concern for state officials after floods struck many in the state after heavy rains last year.
“Unfortunately, may of those affected by last year’s floods have been re-affected by the storm,” Haley said Monday.
Because of the damage, new donations to the One SC Fund, established to assist victims of last year’s flood, will also go toward assisting victims of Hurricane Matthew.
Dam owners are asked to report the status or any problems with their dams to 803-898-4312.
