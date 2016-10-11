Readers stick with Trump in post-debate poll

Bad headlines and a heated debate performance haven’t dented Donald Trump’s support among respondents to our online post-debate poll.
Despite taking heat over comments in which Trump seemed to brag about groping women, the GOP candidate’s standing is undiminished among voters in the Buzz’s Twitter poll.
Like others in the Palmetto State, 58 percent judged the Trump the winner of the debate that at times centered on sex and included a promise from Trump to jail his opponent. 30 percent backed Clinton and 12 percent said neither candidate came out looking good in a combative debate.
POLL: Who won the 2nd presidential #debate?— The Buzz (@BuzzAtTheState) October 10, 2016
70 percent of the 10,035 people responding to the poll said Trump’s debate performance made them more likely to vote for him, while 24 percent said the same of Hillary Clinton’s performance. Only 3 percent each came away from the debate less committed to their candidate.
POLL: Did the #debate affect your vote?— The Buzz (@BuzzAtTheState) October 10, 2016
Like many this election year, some did not appreciate having to choose between the two and asked for other options.
@BuzzAtTheState you should add an option for "more likely to write in vote"— ashley felkel (@ashleyfelkel) October 10, 2016
A follow-up tweet asking if readers were looking for a third option got a few retweets and some interesting responses.
#debate asked wife if she wanted me to vote for #HillaryClinton. My wife said no. She'd prefer I vote for @DrJillStein.— /^$/ (@dontfup) October 10, 2016
Overall, viewers of the second debate seemed dissatisfied, with 45 percent saying they were unhappy with the outcome.
POLL: Are you satisfied with how the 2nd presidential #debate went?— The Buzz (@BuzzAtTheState) October 10, 2016
Those results are emblematic of an election year when many voters on social media seem exasperated with the political process as a whole.
RT @carllentzNYC: People who are searching for hope in politics BE LIKE... pic.twitter.com/ihq84C6gyC— J.D. Greear (@jdgreear) October 10, 2016
