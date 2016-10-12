S.C. House leaders make joint campaign appearance in Anderson

The top two Republican leaders in the South Carolina House of Representatives came to Anderson on Tuesday to show their support for Rep. Anne Thayer's re-election bid.
House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Tommy Pope, who serves as House speaker pro tempore, both praised Thayer during a campaign event.
“I am here to endorse Anne Thayer and support her 100 percent," said Lucas, a Hartsville resident who was making his first visit to Anderson since becoming House speaker in 2014.
“The South Carolina House of Representatives, I think, has done a lot of heavy lifting in Columbia over the last two years," he said. "Anne has been a tremendous part of that.”
Lucas said Thayer, a Republican from Anderson, is "somebody you can always count on to do the right thing."
He also pointed out that Thayer is one of the few members on the House Judiciary Committee who is not an attorney.
“She brings a great perspective to that committee that I would like to see continue," Lucas said.
This summer Lucas named Thayer to serve on a House tax policy review committee. Pope is the panel's chairman.
Pope called Thayer a "good solid conservative."
Pope, who lives in York, and Thayer both began serving in the House in 2011. Pope has already announced his plans to run for governor in 2018.
Thayer is seeking her fourth term in House District 9, which reaches from Anderson to Pelzer. After facing no opposition in her last two elections, Thayer is being challenged this year by Anderson Democrat Mary Geren.
Geren is an English instructor at Tri-County Technical College who is seeking elected office for the first time.
Thayer said she appreciates the support from Lucas and Pope at Tuesday's campaign event. The event was held at the home of Kristi King Brock, executive director of AIM, formerly known as Anderson Interfaith Ministries.
"It shows they have faith in what I've been doing," Thayer said.
