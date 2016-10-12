SC sees a quarter-million new voters in 2016

South Carolina’s electorate is growing at a faster rate than the population at large.
A total of 3,134,652 voters registered for the 2016 general election, according to the S.C. Election Commission, a 9 percent jump from the 2,875,221 voters in 2012.
The Election Commission released the total voter numbers on Wednesday, after an extended deadline passed for would-be voters to get their applications in.
The state’s total population grew less than 6 percent in the five years from the 2010 census, from 4,625,364 to an estimate of 4,896,146 in 2015.
The heated presidential race may be encouraging previously unregistered voters to sign up, after primaries earlier this year saw historic turnout levels and the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump drew a record audience.
Final numbers show a 43 percent jump in Hispanic voter registration, while Asian registration is up 34 percent. White registration is up 10 percent, and the number of African-American voters went up 5 percent.
