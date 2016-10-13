Trump picks up endorsement from Thomas Ravenel

While Donald Trump is losing the endorsements of some in the GOP, he still has the support of one South Carolina Republican; former state treasurer, reality TV star and convicted felon Thomas Ravenel.
Ravenel encouraged his followers to cast their vote for Trump in a Facebook post Wednesday night.
“I can't vote in the Presidential race because of my conviction but you can,” Ravenel writes.
He calls Hillary Clinton a “great con artist” who “increased her net worth from $0 to $ 350 million by selling out our national security.”
“If you believe that our Country should be great and provide equality and opportunity to ALL its citizens then you must vote for Trump,” Ravenel writes.
Ravenel resigned as South Carolina’s elected state treasurer in 2007 when he was indicted for federal cocaine distribution charges, and later pleaded guilty. He’s since become better known as the star of the reality TV show “Southern Charm,” and ran an unsuccessful independent bid for the U.S. Senate in 2014.
Felons are eligible to vote in South Carolina after they complete their sentence.
