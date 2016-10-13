Flooding risk moves downstream, Haley says. Death toll rises

State officials are keeping an eye on cresting rivers that pose a threat of flooding as rising waters flow downstream.
While communities along the Pee Dee region of the state have been evacuated due to flooding after rivers swelled by Hurricane Matthew overflowed their banks, the attention of South Carolina’s storm response is now shifting to the Waccamaw River, which officials worry could pose the next challenge.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Alvin Taylor, the director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said the Little Pee Dee River has crested, but the Waccamaw is continuing to rise and could crest sometime this weekend or early next week.
At the same conference, Haley said a fourth death attributed to Hurricane Matthew and its aftermath was reported this week in Dillon.
Three deaths had previously been attributed to Matthew, including a Richland County man who drowned after falling out of a wheelchair.
Across the state, 263 total roads remained closed after the storm, largely on secondary roads in residential areas. In Beaufort County, Hunting, Harbor and Fripp islands are now reopened to residents, after homeowners were allowed back onto Hilton Head Island on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation continues to monitor bridges in other locations, DOT secretary Christy Hall said.
Statewide, 372 people remain in 11 shelters in the Beaufort and Pee Dee areas, Haley said. Six of those shelters are in schools that remained closed while people are staying in them.
Five days after Hurricane Matthew struck South Carolina, 75,000 people remain without power, although that number is down from 290,000 on Tuesday. Farmers have seen significant crop losses due to the storm and subsequent flooding.
21 dams around the state have been breached, even as residents returned to coastal islands that were closed for days after the storm.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
