Watch the final Clinton-Trump debate on the big screen

This year’s presidential race is so dramatic, one theater chain decided it needed the big screen treatment.
Regal Cinemas has announced it will air the third and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at 206 of its movie theaters across the country, including two in Columbia.
The announcement comes after the theater chain managed to draw big crowds for the previous debate between the two candidates.
"After the success of airing the last debate, including many full auditoriums, we want to continue to encourage our local communities to be engaged in public policy and provide Regal guests the unique opportunity to experience the political process on the big screen," said Steve Bunnell, chief content and programming officer at Regal Entertainment Group.
In Columbia, the debate can be seen at Regal Columbiana Grande off Harbison Boulevard and Regal Sandhill theater at the Village at Sandhill.
Showings of the debate are free, and anyone attending will receive a small soda with a popcorn purchase.
Other Regal theaters in South Carolina showing the debate are in Florence, Greenville, North Charleston, Simpsonville and Summerville.
The debate will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
