SC Dems bus tour promotes absentee voting

S.C. Democrats are making their "closing argument" in the fall election with a bus tour that will stop at the state capitol in Columbia on Monday to promote absentee voting, followed by a discussion at Columbia College.
The “Forward Together” bus will stop at the S.C. State House at 8 a.m. Monday for a press conference with Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Devine and the “Women in White,” who will then travel by bus to cast absentee ballots at the Richland County election office at 2020 Hampton St.
The tour then continues Monday with an event at Columbia College at 10 a.m. featuring Jaime Harrison, chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party; Carol Fowler, a S.C. member of the Democratic National Committee; S.C. Senate candidate and state Rep. Mia McLeod; and members of the College Democrats and Young Democrats.
Later Monday, the bus will travel to S.C. State University in Orangeburg for a 12:15 p.m. event with Harrison and CNN contributor Bakari Sellers.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
