SC GOP candidates pulling away in federal money races

With only three weeks to go until Election Day, the Republican incumbents in South Carolina’s congressional races have handy leads in fund-raising over their Democratic challengers, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings.
In one of the more competitive races in the state – the 5th District congressional race – Democrat Fran Person finished $80,000 behind incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney in third-quarter fund-raising, raising $184,229 to Mulvaney’s $262,281.
In individual contributions, Person was closer to Mulvaney.
Mulvaney took in $176,381 in individual contributions compared to $145,851 for Person. But as in previous election disclosures, Mulvaney far out-raised his challenger — $85,900 to $24,500 — in donations from political committees.
In all, 54 percent of Mulvaney’s fundraising has come from political committees, while 86 percent of Person’s support has come from individual donors. Person has out-raised Mulvaney in individual contributions — $540,272 to the Republican’s $511,643.
Person finished September with $334,769 on hand, a little more than half of Mulvaney’s total of $652,282.
Other races are less competitive.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, running for an eighth full term in South Carolina’s 2nd District, had $612,920 on hand at the end of September. His Democratic challenger, Arik Bjorn, only had $2,030 left of the $49,457 that he has raised for this campaign.
“Our strong third-quarter fundraising numbers for Congressman Wilson clearly show how his positive, issues-based campaign is resonating with voters across the Second Congressional District,” said Brielle Appelbaum, Wilson’s campaign manager.
Thus far, Wilson has raised $405,802 from individual donors and $549,350 from political committees. Bjorn has raised $38,580 from individual donors and $5,000 from political committees.
Bjorn said his campaign is a bit unusual. “I continue to work full time” as a librarian, Bjorn said, “so I have to reach out to District 2 in other ways, and be frugal with our finances.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has raised the most money of any S.C. candidate this campaign cycle — $5.8 million so far this year. The North Charleston Republican had $5.6 million on hand at the end of the September.
Scott’s Democratic challenger, Thomas Dixon, estimated he had raised about $36,000 in total, including less than $15,000 in the third quarter. His totals were not immediately available Monday.
“This campaign is totally grassroots, shoe-lace, shoe-string, whatever you want to call it,” Dixon said. “There’s a big emphasis on money problems with campaigns, but money doesn’t vote, people do.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Money and Congress
Republican congressional incumbents have raised far more than their Democratic challengers
5th District
Fran Person: $184,229 (3rd quarter), $587,672 (total)
Mick Mulvaney: $262,281 (3rd), $1,096,991 (total)
2nd District
Arik Bjorn: $27,364 (3rd), $49,457 (total)
Joe Wilson: $148,510 (3rd), $955,152 (total)
Senate
Thomas Dixon: $15,000 (3rd), $36,000 (total) (1)
Tim Scott: $596,266.75 (3rd), $5,819,408.19 (total)
(1) Estimate
