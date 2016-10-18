Party chairs will discuss election at USC forum

The chairmen of South Carolina's two major parties will be discussing the 2016 election in a forum at the University of South Carolina.
Jaime Harrison, chair of the S.C. Democratic Party, and Matt Moore, head of the South Carolina Republicans, will be speaking at 6 p.m. Thursday in the School of Law auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
The focus of the event will be “offer a candid look at the acrimonious presidential race and its impact on political parties in South Carolina, a state with largely uncontested races and a shaky two-party system,” according to a USC press release.
The event will follow the final presidential debate on Wednesday.
