State House Speaker Lucas honored by SC Chamber

SC House Speaker Jay Lucas has been named Public Servant of the Year by the SC Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber made the announcement ahead of its annual summit Nov. 16 and 17 on the Isle of Palms, when Lucas will be honored along with leaders of the state’s business community.
The award honors “a key official in state government and has contributed to the overall well-being and health of the state as a whole,” according to the release.
