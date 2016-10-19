Politics & Government

October 19, 2016 3:16 PM

Your election headache is good news for painkillers

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

Tonight’s presidential debate might be a headache for voters disillusioned with the historically unpopular campaigns — but that’s exactly what at least one painkiller brand is counting on.

Excedrin, which manufactures the headache medicine, earned Twitter accolades Wednesday for tying its promoted ads on the social networking site to the final debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

On a platform particularly noted for its partisan fighting, the company’s tweets appeared to unite users behind one bipartisan concept: that this year’s election is particularly headache-inducing.

"The possibility of a #DebateHeadache is high. Be prepared with Excedrin," one tweet read.

“It’s not an ordinary debate, so don’t use just any pain relief,” read another.

A third proclaimed: “Based on our research, a #DebateHeadache is almost unavoidable. Get ready for it with Excedrin®.”

https://twitter.com/Excedrin/status/788817004371124226

It’s not the first time the painkiller brand has tried to use humor in its marketing — the company that markets Excedrin netted an award for its social media content strategy two years ago, including an ad riffing on the stress of conversing with in-laws.

And Twitter users quickly responded tongue-in-cheek to ask for additional debate-related medicines.

But that’s not to say Excedrin hasn’t had marketing migranes of its own. Several Excedrin-branded products were recalled in 2012 when parent company Novartis announced that packaging problems at its facilities had accidentally contaminated some of its products with much more powerful prescription painkillers. In 2015, Novartis was purchased by the pharmaceutical company GSK, which took ownership of Excedrin as well.

