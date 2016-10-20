Less than 100 SC roads still closed by Hurricane Matthew

Nearly 81 percent of the S.C. roads closed because of Hurricane Matthew have reopened, Transportation Officials said Thursday.
On Thursday there were 92 roads and bridges closed because of the storm, down from 481 roads and bridges closed at the peak 10 days ago.
"We’ve become experts in dealing with disaster," said Transportation Commission head Mike Wooten, who represents areas hard-hit by the storm, including parts of Florence, Dillon, Horry and Marion counties.
Wooten cited the 2014 ice storm and 2015 historic flooding as preparation for tTransportation crews reopening roads quickly.
About a third of the remaining closed roads are expected to be reopened by Thanksgiving, said roads chief Christy Hall.
Another third will be opened after Thanksgiving, she said.
Transportation crews have not been able to assess the final third because some are still under water, she said.
Hall anticipated having a cost estimate of damages to roads and bridges within the next month.
Donations for Transportation Department workers
A private organization is accepting donations for Transportation Department workers who experienced damages to their homes because of Hurricane Matthew.
Donations are being accepted on Oct. 25 & 27 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Transportation Department headquarters on Park Street.
Donations accepted include
▪ Gift cards (Lowe’s, Walmart, Grocery stores, VISA©, etc.)
▪ Money
▪ Toiletry items, including deodorant, tooth paste, tooth brushes, shampoo, soap
▪ Paper products
