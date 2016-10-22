Gowdy joins chorus rejecting ‘rigged election’ claims

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy rejected the notion that November’s presidential election would be “rigged” Friday, citing his experience as a federal prosecutor on call during elections in case allegations of fraud were made.
“I didn’t share them when the Democrats were complaining about election results and I don’t share them when the Republicans are either,” Gowdy said. “I have confidence in the integrity of South Carolina officials that are in charge of voting.”
Gowdy spent Friday traveling the Upstate, visiting a Christian school and meeting with Anderson County law enforcement officials. Facing an election in less than three weeks, the three-term 4th District congressman said he hopes his work in the district speaks for itself.
“I’ve just always kind of felt like if you do your job then people will decide whether or not they want to hire you for another two-year contract,” Gowdy said. “The day is spent doing the things you’re supposed to do as a member of Congress as opposed to trying to get another gig.”
After former Speaker of the House John Boehner announced his retirement in October 2015, some of Gowdy’s fellow Republicans suggested he run to succeed Boehner. Gowdy declined those requests and said he does not plan to pursue leadership positions in the House. Gowdy said he enjoys the work he does in the committees he is assigned to, as well as the relative freedom to return to the Upstate and see his family when the House is not in session.
“You have to know what you’re good at and what you’re not good at. I enjoy the committee work. I enjoy coming home on weekends and seeing my family. I like being in the Upstate,” Gowdy said. “I see what Paul [Ryan, Speaker of the House] has to do. I talked to Kevin [McCarthy, House Majority Leader] last night and he didn’t even know where he was. Paul has been all across the country and that is what leadership is expected to do. It’s not that I’m unwilling to help my peers, it’s that my first job is to be a good husband and good father… Leadership is not for everybody, and some of us are smart enough to know it’s not for us.”
