Photos: Final legislative gun hearing

A large crowd in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Bishop Andrew Waldo speaks in favor of additional gun laws in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Talbert Black, who brought one thousand petitions against additional gun laws, speaks in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Tolbert Black speaks against additional gun laws in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Rev. Melody Geddis, who lost four loved ones to gun violence, listens in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook speaks in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Rev. Melody Geddis, who lost four loved ones to gun violence, speaks in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
An attendee in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
A large crowd in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Charles Kelsey speaks against additional gun laws in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Johnny King speaks against additional gun laws in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Joe Mac Bates speaks against additional gun laws in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Charles Kelsey speaks against additional gun laws in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Pamela Dinkins speaks in favor of additional gun laws in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Gwen Reed, who lost a loved one to gun violence, speaks in favor of additional gun laws in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
State Senator Gerald Malloy greets Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
State Senator Gerald Malloy speaks in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
State Senator Marlon Kimpson speaks in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
State Senator Greg Hembree speaks in the Gressette Building on the grounds of the State House during the final of four gun hearings of a traveling legislative panel.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com