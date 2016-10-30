With a week to go, a steep hill to climb for Trump ... and then

Heading into the final week of the 2016 presidential campaign, polls show Republican Donald Trump will need to climb several points to overtake Democrat Hillary Clinton.
But recent revelations may give the billionaire businessman an opening.
Clinton finished the week on a down note when her email troubles re-entered the news. The FBI said Friday it would take another look at emails recently discovered during an investigation into sexting by Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Last week, the Obama Administration also announced a large jump in premiums on the “Obamacare” health exchanges.
On the campaign trail, Trump continues to claim the election will be rigged against him, a claim widely disputed by state election officials. He also says polls are underestimating his support, even as one poll last week ranked South Carolina as a “toss up.”
Clinton lede 5+ points
In Real Clear Politics’ national average, Clinton maintains a lead of 5.4 percentage points, a lead that has held fairly steady for weeks and is unaffected when third-party candidates are included.
Despite that steadiness, polls varied widely.
An Associated Press poll conducted between Oct. 20 and 24 gave Clinton a national lead of 13 points, 54 percent to Trump’s 41 percent. Meanwhile, the LA Times/USC tracking poll and a Gravis poll give Trump a tie in their surveys.
Clinton’s Electoral College lead has declined in Real Clear’s projections. The site moved Minnesota from “toss up” to Clinton’s column last week, but the keystone of Pennsylvania was downgraded from “leans Clinton” to toss up. That leaves Clinton with 252 relatively safe electoral votes to Trump’s 126. Trump’s safe total is the lowest since Real Clear began making projections in March because of his newfound vulnerability in Texas, now considered a toss-up state.
But once toss-up states are assigned, Clinton’s lead doesn’t change. Real Clear still projects a Clinton victory with 333 electoral votes to Trump’s 205.
81% change of winning?
FiveThirtyEight said late Friday that it gave Clinton an 81.2 percent chance of victory, projecting a win with 326 electoral votes, giving the Democrat a 50.1 percent chance of winning Ohio and 50.8 percent chance of carrying Iowa. The more conservative “polls-plus” model would flip Arizona and Ohio over to Trump.
The site’s Nate Silver suggests the race still could tighten slightly as partisan voters line up behind their party’s candidate in the final week of campaigning.
“Trump’s share of the vote has increased, as he’s picked up undecided and third-party voters, probably as the result of Republicans’ returning home after a disastrous series of weeks for Trump this month,” Silver says. “Clinton, however, is at least holding steady and probably also improving her own numbers somewhat.”
Elsewhere on the internet, the Huffington Post’s aggregate polling puts Clinton ahead of Trump, 48 percent to 41 percent, and gives her a 98 percent chance to win with at least 302 electoral votes. The New York Times’ Upshot gives the Democrat a 92 percent chance of victory.
But even with a seemingly lopsided advantage for Clinton, Silver warns against writing off Trump’s chances in this race.
“A 16 percent chance of a Trump presidency isn’t nothing – as we’ve pointed out before, it’s about the same as the chances of losing a ‘game’ of Russian roulette.”
And, then, came Friday
Clinton’s odds of winning haven’t changed in the Crystal Ball put out by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
There, Larry Sabato predicts “Clinton is no worse than 50-50 to carry each of the outer ring states,” i.e., the frontlines of the battleground in Florida, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio. As long as Clinton holds most of those states and doesn’t slip up in the “inner ring” states, she wins, Sabato says.
“This is why Clinton is such a heavy favorite to win the presidency, and our ratings changes this week make her an even slightly bigger favorite.”
The Crystal Ball’s map gave Clinton 352 electoral votes, with likely wins in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio. The only toss-up states in its map are Iowa, Utah and one congressional district in Maine.
But that was before Friday.
