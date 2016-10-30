Biden: As president, Clinton would need to be more open

Vice President Joe Biden said Hillary Clinton will have to be more forthcoming if she’s elected president following a campaign in which a majority of voters say they don’t trust her in part because of her private email server.
“I think she also knows that when she’s elected she’s going to have to be prepared to be more open as president as to what her feelings are about things,” Biden said on CBS’ Face the Nation.
Biden said Clinton didn’t understood the gravity of setting it up of the email system as secretary of state and then after it became public last year she didn’t come out with all the information immediately.
“This woman has been so battered over the last 30 years,” Biden said. “I think then when faced with, ‘This is a problem,’ I think instead of just cutting it and dealing with it immediately, there’s always an inclination to overthink it. When you have been on the other end of a concerted effort, justified or not justified, to undermine your credibility, I think you probably are in a different place in terms of how you -- your instinct, tells you to respond.”
Clinton’s campaign on Sunday continued to publicly lobby the FBI to release more information about the new emails that the agency says could be related to the case of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email system for government business.
Vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, campaign chairman John Podesta and chairman Robby Mook all appeared on Sunday talk shows to demand FBI Director James Comey release more information about the investigation nine days before the election.
“We’re calling on Mr. Comey to come forward and explain what’s at issue here,” Podesta said on CNN’s “State of the Union.””To throw this in the middle of the campaign, 11 days [before the election] just seemed to break with precedent and be inappropriate at this stage.”
Podesta said the emails Comey referred to were not sent or received by Clinton.
Comey set off a furor with a letter to Congress Friday saying the agency was investigating after obtaining additional information in an unrelated case Thursday. But his three-graph letter was short on details.
With less than two weeks to go before the presidential election, Comey has come under fire for his unprecedented decision that various news organizations reported Saturday was against the advice of Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Justice Department practice.
“Director Comey owes it to the American people, releasing this just a matter of days before the election to provide all the information,” Mook said on FOX News Sunday. “That’s what we are asking. Just get all of it out there and the voters can judge for themselves. We think the voters actually want to hear about what these two candidates are going to do to make a difference in their lives. Not more relitigating of this email.”
