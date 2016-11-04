Politics & Government

November 4, 2016 11:22 AM

Your Election Day voter guide

By Bristow Marchant

As you stand waiting in line to vote Tuesday, you might start to wonder: How many other offices are on the ballot this year? And who’s running for which one again?

Don’t worry. Before you head into the voting booth, you’ve still got time to familiarize yourself with some of the other candidates and issues you have to choose from.

Here’s a guide to The State’s coverage of federal, state and local races you will decide in 2016.

You also can find your specific ballot from SCVotes here.

On the local ballot

Contested races in Richland and Lexington counties:

U.S. House

2nd District (Lexington, Aiken, Barnwell and portions of Richland and Orangeburg): Republican Joe Wilson (i), Democrat Arik Bjorn and Eddie McCain of the American Party

Bjorn narrowly wins 2nd District primary over ‘fake Democrat’

Wilson, Bjorn find home for 2nd District debate

5th District (Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lancaster, Chester, York, Cherokee, Union and portions of Sumter, Newberry and Spartanburg counties): Republican Mick Mulvaney (i), Democrat Fran Person, and Rudy Barnes of the American Party

SC’s 5th Congressional District: Where Mulvaney, Person and Barnes stand on the issues

Ex-Biden aide running ‘aggressive’ bid against GOP’s Mulvaney

Will ties to Biden help or hurt his former aide’s run for Congress?

6th District (Calhoun, Williamsburg, Colleton, Bamberg, Allendale, Hampton, Jasper, and portions of Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, Beaufort, Berkeley and Charleston counties): Democrat Jim Clyburn (i), Republican Laura Sterling, Prince Charles Mallory of the Green Party and Rich Piotrowski of the Libertarian Party

Clyburn: Make America great again – by electing Clinton

SC Republicans criticize Clyburn for road-repair projects

U.S. Senate

Republican Tim Scott (i), Democrat Thomas Dixon, Bill Bledsoe of the Constitution and Libertarian parties and Rebel Michael Scarbrough of the American Party

Facing no GOP threat, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott poised for re-election

House, Senate candidates meet in Greenville forum

SC Senate candidate plans long-gun rally in Upstate

S.C. Legislature

Contested races with major political party candidates include:

S.C. Senate

District 20 (Richland and Lexington counties): Republican John Courson (i) and Scott Lewis West of the Green Party

Courson criticizes offshore drilling plan

Courson, Finlay, Smith honored by green group

THE BUZZ: Taking down flag ‘like Lee at Appomattox’ for SC senator

District 22 (Richland and Kershaw counties): Republican Susan Brill and Democrat Mia McLeod

GOP hoping to flip Richland state Senate seat

McLeod, Brill point fingers as Senate District 22 race gets heated

Q&A with SC Senate District 22 candidate Susan Brill

Q&A with SC Senate District 22 candidate Mia McLeod

District 26 (Lexington, Calhoun, Aiken and Saluda counties): Democrat Nikki Setzler (i) and Republican Brad Lindsey

Democrat Setzler says he has GOP group’s support

Q&A with SC Senate District 26 candidate Nikki Setzler

Q&A with SC Senate District 26 candidate Brad Lindsey

S.C. House

District 39 (Lexington and Saluda counties): Republican Cal Forrest and Democrat Tillman Gives

District 75 (Richland County): Republican Kirkman Finlay III (i) and Democrat Tyler Gregg

Women’s rights group backs Finlay opponent

Courson, Finlay, Smith honored by green group

Haley calls House panel chief probing SC agency ‘childish and rude’

Q&A with SC House District 75 candidate Kirkman Finlay

Q&A with SC House District 75 candidate Tyler Gregg

District 79 (Richland County): Republican Donald Miles, Democrat Ivory Thigpen and Victor Kocher of the Libertarian Party

Q&A with SC House District 79 candidate Donald Miles

Q&A with SC House District 79 candidate Ivory Thigpen

District 89 (Lexington County): Democrat Rosemounda “Peggy” Butler, Republican Micah Caskey and Robert Lampley of the Constitution Party

Q&A with SC House District 89 candidate Rosemounda ‘Peggy’ Butler

Q&A with SC House District 89 candidate Micah Caskey

District 96 (Lexington County): Republican Kit Spires (i) and Democrat Robert Vanlue

Richland County Council

District 7 (North central Richland County): Democrat Gwen Kennedy and Republican Michael Greene

Q&A with Richland County Council District 7 candidate Gwen Kennedy

Q&A with Richland County Council District 7 candidate Michael Greene

Slew of new faces to appear on Richland Council

District 8 (Northeast Richland and part of Forest Acres): Democrat Jim Manning (i) and Republican Todd Phillips

Q&A with Richland County Council District 8 candidate Jim Manning

Q&A with Richland County Council District 8 candidate Todd Phillips

Richland 1 School Board

Two at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Darrell Black, Otha Dillihay, Avni Gupta-Kagan, Donna Mack, Germon “Mama G.” Miller and Lila Anna Sauls

New faces have opportunity to shape schools in Richland 1 and Richland 2

Richland 1 continues to lag in state testing performance

Richland 2 School Board

Three at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Lindsay Agostini, Anthony “A.J” Bracey, Henry Counts, Monica Elkins-Johnson (i), Kay Harvey, Evangelina Hemphill, Bill McCracken, James Mobley, Keith Powell, Jamie Shadd, Shelley Williams and Milton Wright

New faces have opportunity to shape schools in Richland 1 and Richland 2

Lexington County

Coroner: Republican Margaret Fisher (i) and Frank Barron of the Constitution Party

Lexington coroner’s race stormy as Barron goes up against Fisher – again

Lexington 1:

Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Mike Anderson, Anne Marie Green, Jean Haggard (i), Grady Harmon, Brent Powers (i) and Cynthia Smith (i)

Settlement sets stage for upgrades for girls’ softball at Lexington High

Want to park your car? Pass a drug test if you’re a Lex 1 student

Lexington 2

Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Bill Bingham (i), Beth Branham (i), Glen Conwell (i), Cindy Kessler (i), Kevin Key and Ken Scheller

Lexington 2 school board race seen as verdict on pace of renovations

Lexington 3

Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Craig Caughman (i), Stacey Derrick (i), Leon Drafts (i) and Lancer Shull (i)

Lexington 3 to provide heart tests for athletes after Simpkins’ death

Lexington 4

Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Daniel Martin (i), Viola McDaniel, Kathy Mixson (i), Chris Pound (i), Doris Simmons (i) and Tim Williams

Lexington-Richland 5 (Lexington portion)

Two at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Michael Cates, Beth Burn Hutchison (i) and Barb Waldman

More classrooms coming to Chapin – and maybe more schools, too

Murphy off ballot in school board contest

Lexington 4 referendum

School officials are asking voters to approve borrowing $25.4 million for improvements at Swansea High School. The package includes a performing arts center/meeting auditorium along with renovations of sports facilities and vocational education classrooms. The step is estimated to add $200 to the yearly property tax bill of a home valued at $100,000.

Lexington 4 seeks voter OK for arts center, other renovations at Swansea High

(i) denotes incumbent

Races compiled by Clif LeBlanc and Tim Flach

