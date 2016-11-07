Your last-minute voting guide

When are polls open? Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, polls will stay open later to accommodate voters who are in line at 7 p.m.
Where do I vote? Go to scvotes.org, look under “Find My Polling Place,” and put your address in and it will tell you where you vote.
What is on the ballot? It depends on where you live.
But at all S.C. polls, the race for president – among Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, and six other third-party candidates – will be on the ballot. The U.S. Senate race – among Democratic challenger Thomas Dixon, Republican incumbent Tim Scott and third-party candidates Bill Beldsoe, running for the Constitution and Libertarian parties, and Rebel Michael Scarborough, running for the American Party – also will be on ballots statewide.
What other races are on the ballot in the Midlands? Again, it depends on where you live.
▪ In the 2nd District congressional race, Democrat Arik Bjorn and Eddie McCain of the American Party are challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson.
▪ In the 6th District congressional race, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn faces Republican Laura Sterling, the Green Party’s Prince Charles Mallory and the Libertarian Party’s Rich Piotrowski.
▪ Some voters in the Midlands, including those who live in Kershaw and Sumter counties, will vote in the 5th District congressional race among the American Party’s Rudy Barnes Jr., Democrat Fran Person and Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney.
Are any Midlands races for the S.C. General Assembly on the ballot? Yes.
Contested state Senate races include:
▪ In District 17, which includes Fairfield County, Democrat Mike Fanning faces Republican Mark Palmer.
▪ In District 20, which includes parts of Richland and Lexington counties, incumbent Republican state Sen. John Courson is being challenged by Scott Lewis West of the Green Party.
▪ In District 22, in Northeast Richland County, Republican Susan Brill, a Richland 2 school board member, faces Democrat Mia McLeod, a state representative, in one of the fiercest Senate contests.
▪ In District 26, which includes part of Lexington County, Republican Brad Lindsey is challenging Democratic incumbent State Sen. Nikki Setzler.
In S.C. House races:
▪ In District 39, which includes part of Lexington and Saluda counties, Republican Cal Forrest faces Democrat Tillman Gives.
▪ In Columbia’s District 75, incumbent Republican Kirkman Finlay III is being challenged by Democrat Tyler Gregg.
▪ In Northeast Richland’s District 79, Libertarian Victor Kocher, Republican Donald Miles and Democrat Ivory Thigpen are running for an open seat.
▪ In Lexington’s District 89, Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler, Republican Micah Caskey and the Constitution Party’s Robert Lampley are running for an open seat.
▪ In Lexington’s District 96, incumbent Republican state Rep. Kit Spires faces Democrat Robert L. Vanlue.
Are there any local races? Yes.
Voters in both Richland and Lexington counties will elect school board members. In Richland County, voters will elect county commissioners and, in Lexington County, there is a race for coroner. Also, in the Lexington 4 school district, voters also will decide the fate of a school bond referendum.
Comments