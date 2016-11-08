Forecast: A beautiful day to vote

Democracy’s biggest enemy can sometimes be bad weather.
Fortunately for voters in South Carolina, conditions are expected to be clear and sunny throughout this Election Day.
The National Weather Service in Columbia predicts no storms and light winds in the state on Tuesday. The biggest deterrent might be a chill in the air early on.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s around 7 a.m. when the polls open, but should reach the high 60s or low 70s later in the day.
ELECTION DAY FORECAST
Columbia area:
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind.
Charleston area:
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Greenville area:
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light west wind.
Source: National Weather Service
