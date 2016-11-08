Politics & Government

November 8, 2016 10:18 AM

Polling stations are popular places in Lexington County

By Roddie Burris

COLUMBIA, SC

Lexington County voters headed to the polls Tuesday morning to cast ballots in the 2016 election quickly found they were not alone.

Many voters arriving at some of the county’s polling places were greeted with lines before the 7 a.m. opening.

“We showed up at Hollow Creek Community Club, where we vote, at 6:45 (a.m.),” one voter said in an email to The State. “There were 100 yards of cars on both sides of the road, because (the) parking lot was full.”

At least 150 people waited in that line at that precinct, the voter said, adding, “We decided to wait until 3:30 this afternoon.”

Check back for updates on voting throughout the day. The polls close at 7 p.m.

