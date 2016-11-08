The Latest: Gowdy, known for Benghazi probes, wins 4th term

The Latest on the election in South Carolina (all times local):
---
11 p.m.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy has easily won a fourth term representing South Carolina's 4th District.
The 52-year-old Republican had faced Democratic and third-party challengers.
First elected in the tea party wave of 2010, Gowdy has maintained a national profile in recent years as chairman of the congressional panel investigating the 2012 attacks on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including U.S. ambassador Chris Stevens.
Gowdy also played a pivotal role in the Republican presidential nominating contest, supporting U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio's candidacy and campaigning with him throughout South Carolina. Gowdy also acted as a co-host at several GOP candidate town hall gatherings put on by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.
---
9:45 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford has been elected to another term representing South Carolina's 1st Congressional District.
Voters on Tuesday backed the 56-year-old Republican over Democrat Dmitri Cherny, whose platform includes colonizing the moon, Mars and beyond as a backup plan in case Earth is destroyed.
First elected to Congress in 1994, Sanford pledged to serve no more than three terms and didn't seek re-election in 2000. Two years later, Sanford was elected to the first of two terms as governor.
He was re-elected to represent the south coast in 2013. He has re-established himself as a force in South Carolina politics after lying about hiking the Appalachian Trail to cover up an affair, to which he admitted during a tearful news conference. The scandal tarnished his final years as governor.
---
9:30 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn has easily won a 14th term representing South Carolina's 6th District.
Clyburn on Tuesday defeated Republican Laura Sterling in the majority-minority district that stretches from the center of the state toward its southern coast.
Clyburn is South Carolina's longest-serving congressman and its sole congressional Democrat.
Clyburn broke with his own tradition this year, endorsing Hillary Clinton before South Carolina's Democratic primary in February. At the time, Clyburn said he felt it was the right time to break with the Democratic National Committee because his endorsement wasn't going to keep Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from campaigning in the state.
Traditionally, Clyburn said the Democratic National Committee asked him to stay neutral since the state started its primary in 2004, in order to keep the races competitive for all candidates.
---
9:25 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson has easily won a ninth term representing South Carolina's 2nd District.
Wilson on Tuesday defeated Democratic challenger Arik Bjorn and a third-party challenger. The predominantly Republican district stretches from South Carolina's capital region southwest to the state's boundary with Georgia.
Wilson had no opponent in this summer's primary elections.
The Republican has represented the 2nd District since 2001, when he was picked in a special election after the death of longtime U.S. Rep. Floyd Spence.
Prior to that, Wilson served 17 years in the state Senate.
---
9:20 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney has easily won a fourth term representing South Carolina's 5th District.
Mulvaney on Tuesday defeated Democratic challenger Fran Person and a third-party challenger. The district is comprised of the Republican-leaning suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, and has trended more conservative since Mulvaney defeated longtime Democratic Congressman John Spratt in 2010.
Person was South Carolina's best-funded congressional challenger. His former boss, Vice President Joe Biden, has campaigned with him across the district, most recently a week ago.
Mulvaney easily defeated GOP challenger Ray Craig in this summer's primary elections. Prior to his election to Congress, Mulvaney served four years in the state Legislature.
---
9:15 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice has easily won a 3rd term representing South Carolina's 7th District.
Rice on Tuesday defeated Republican Mal Hyman, along with two third-party candidates.
Rice had been a proponent of drilling off South Carolina's coast, a position that put him at odds with fellow coastal U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford. The Obama administration said in March it would bar oil drilling off America's Atlantic Coast, a move cheered by environmentalists and consistent with the president's aggressive steps to combat climate change.
South Carolina added the 7th District after the 2010 census. It includes Myrtle Beach, the heart of South Carolina's $19 billion tourism industry.
---
9:10 p.m.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan has won a fourth term representing South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District in the state's northwestern corner.
Duncan easily defeated Democrat Hosea Cleveland in Tuesday's general election.
Before his election to Congress in 2010 as part of the tea party movement, Duncan served eight years in the state House.
Duncan campaigned heavily with Ted Cruz ahead of South Carolina's primary earlier this year. Duncan has since said he'd support Donald Trump, despite finding some of the nominee's taped comments regarding women "horrendous and indefensible."
Last month, Duncan made national news when he tweeted "Thank God for Wikileaks" amid the organization's release of thousands of emails hacked from the account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. He added, referring to the media: "Doing the job that MSM WON'T!"
---
8:10 p.m.
Residents in solidly Republican South Carolina have chosen billionaire businessman Donald Trump for president.
Trump wins the state's nine electoral votes Tuesday. He needs 270 to win the presidency.
Gov. Nikki Haley and other Republicans reluctantly supported Trump. Haley initially backed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio before saying she'd back Ted Cruz of Texas over Trump.
But when Trump's nomination became inevitable, the second-term Republican said she'd support her party's nominee.
Other Republicans, like U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, said they'd back neither Trump nor Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Republicans hold all statewide elected offices in South Carolina and control both legislative chambers. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is the state's sole Democrat in Congress.
---
7 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has easily won his first full term representing South Carolina.
Scott had just been elected to a second term in the U.S. House in 2012 when Gov. Nikki Haley appointed him to take over for Sen. Jim DeMint, who left the chamber to head up the Heritage Foundation.
At that point, Scott became the first African-American U.S. senator from the South since just after the Civil War.
In 2014, Scott was elected to the remaining two years of DeMint's term. In doing so, he also became the first black to win a statewide race in South Carolina since the Reconstruction era.
---
4:20 p.m.
Voter turnout is heavy throughout most of South Carolina, with some people encountering minor problems because they may not have updated their voter registration information.
South Carolina Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire says all reports indicate that there are no major problems and voting is proceeding smoothly across the state.
Whitmire says the long lines some voters encountered in the early morning have since dissipated and turnout appears heavy.
Whitmire says one issue that has popped up here and there is that some voters haven't updated their addresses if they have moved.
He says this is an indicator that people who might not have voted regularly are turning out today.
---
11 a.m.
South Carolina voters are encountering no major problems as they go to the polls to help pick a president and local representatives on Election Day.
State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire says some long lines were reported in the early morning hours when polls opened at 7 a.m., but most voters didn't encounter waits longer than an hour.
Whitmire says the lines were long where voters wanting to cast their ballots prior to going to work and were not because of any issues with voting machines or poll managers.
Whitmire says one a slight problem was reported in Horry County where poll managers had difficulty opening several machines, but they switched for a time to paper ballots. He says technicians arrived to solve the problem and the machines are back in working order.
---
7 a.m.
South Carolina voters go to the polls to help pick a president and to likely re-elect Sen. Tim Scott and the state's U.S. House delegation.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday with the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton at the top of the ticket.
Absentee voting has broken the 2012 record, when nearly 395,000 people voted early. Nearly 463,000 people had voted by mid-day Monday. More than three million people are eligible.
All 170 seats in the General Assembly were up for election, but only 19 House members and five senators — all Democrats — face major-party challengers Tuesday. Fourteen other seats, where an incumbent either retired or was defeated in primaries, give voters a choice between Republican and Democratic opponents.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
Comments