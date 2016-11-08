Politics & Government

November 8, 2016 12:01 PM

CCU football players go to voting poll as a team

HORRY COUNTY, SC

Coastal Carolina University’s football team not only takes exercising seriously, but also exercising their right to vote.

Photos posted on Twitter Tuesday morning showed members of the team at a polling location.

CCU Associate Athletics Director Mike Cawood said the entire team, all 115 players, boarded two buses and headed over to the polling site.

Cawood said even the 20 to 30 players who absentee voted still attended to show their support.

He said this was the idea of head coach Joe Moglia, who takes 30 minutes of practice time every Thursday to talk about “life after football” issues.

Cawood said last Thursday, two coaches learned the platforms for each of the major presidential candidates and held a mini-debate where players could asked questions.

“Voting is part of the backbone of democracy,” he said.

The Chanticleers are 7-2 this season and hosts Bryant University Saturday.

