Clinton and Trump vote on election day

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton voted at the polls on Election Day. Trump voted in New York City while Clinton voted in her hometown of Chappaqua, NY.
Gov. Haley in Ridgeland: We have Matthew victims' backs

Governor Nikki Haley spent a few hours on Nov. 2, 2016, at a Hurricane Matthew relief event in Ridgeland, formally called "Team South Carolina Lowcountry Day." Created following the thousand-year floods in 2015, Team South Carolina events are meant to serve as a place for victims to get assistance on all levels — including food, shelter, disaster assistance, small business loan applications — in one location.

Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

Hillary Clinton opened Friday evening's press conference with her thoughts on the FBI's decision to launch another investigation into her emails. The FBI discovered the new emails while investigating Weiner's sexting scandal. She said she is confident that whatever the findings, it will not change the FBI's initial conclusion made in July to not file charges against her. Following her opening comments, Clinton answered three questions from reporters then ended the five-minute press conference.

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8.

