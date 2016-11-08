Tim Scott returns to U.S. Senate, Mark Sanford to U.S. House

Voters elected U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, whose district includes Beaufort County, to serve his first full term Tuesday evening.
The Charleston Republican defeated Democrat Thomas A. Dixon by earning more than 60 percent of the vote as of press time. Scott, the first black Republican elected to represent South Carolina in the Senate since Reconstruction, was appointed in 2013 by Gov. Nikki Haley after Jim DeMint retired. Scott then won a 2014 special election to finish DeMint’s term.
But the six-year term is raising questions from some supporters who had hoped he would run for governor as early as 2018.
Meanwhile another Charleston Republican — U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford — also won re-election, defeating Democrat Dimitri Cherny.
But Sanford wouldn’t reveal Tuesday if he voted for Republican presidential contender Donald Trump. Instead, he said only that “Trump’s style throughout the election didn’t align with the lessons (Sanford) learned as a boy,” The Post and Courier reported.
“His personal style is very much at odds with what I grew up with,” Sanford told the Charleston newspaper. “Every lesson my dad ever taught me on humility, on a low-key approach — you sort of undo that lesson in one election cycle. And that concerned me.”
And U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives whose district includes Beaufort County, was leading and expected to win as of press time Tuesday evening, defeating Bluffton Republican Laura Sterling.
The Associated Press reported where other congressional races stood as of press time Tuesday evening:
▪ With 22 percent reporting, U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, a Republican, was in the lead against Democrat Fran Person to represent the 5th District.
▪ With 11 percent of precincts reporting, Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, was in the lead against Democrat Arik Bjorn in the 2nd District.
▪ With 57 percent of precincts reporting, Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican, was in the lead against Democrat Hosea Cleveland in the 3rd District.
