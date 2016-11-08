Kennedy, Manning win contested Richland council seats

Gwen Kennedy, a Democrat, won the District 7 seat on Richland County Council on Tuesday, beating Republican Michael Greene.
And Democrat Jim Manning beat Republican Todd Phillips to hold on to his District 8 seat.
It will be Manning’s third four-year term on council. He previously won in 2008 and 2012.
Those were the only two contested races Tuesday for Richland County Council seats.
Kennedy takes over for the previous District 7 office holder Torrey Rush, who gave up his seat to make an unsuccessful bid in last June’s primary against incumbent Sen. John Scott, D-Richland.
This will be Kennedy’s third term on County Council. She last served from 2009-2012, and she previously sat on council from 1990-97.
“I’m going to work very hard to build the trust of the people in my district and to do whatever is needed for this area and for the entire county,” Kennedy said in a statement late Tuesday.
Kennedy’s District 7 is located in the north central part of Richland County, sprawling from just north of Columbia to below Blythewood.
Manning’s District 8 is in the central eastern section of the county, running from the northern part of Forest Acres up to Lake Carolina and Long Creek Plantation.
Efforts to reach Manning were not successful.
The 11-member County Council has oversight on what is now an $866.4 million annual budget, which gets the majority of its funds from property taxes and other fees
Major expenditures by the council this year include $13.3 million for the county recreation commission, $24.6 million for the county library system, $2.1 million for Riverbanks Zoo, $199.4 million for Richland School District 1 and $137.2 million for School District 2.
Results
District 7
11 of 13 precincts
Gwen Kennedy, D, 6,451
Michael Greene, R, 2,078
District 8
18 of 19 precincts
Jim Manning, D (i), 6,241
Todd Phillips, R, 3,046
(i) = incumbent
Comments